President Hakainde Hichilema has said that he expects law enforcement agencies to do a thorough job by investigating the death of Kabwata Member of Parliament, Levy Mkandawire.

Mr. Hichilema said that the death of Mr. Mkandawire was unusual and requires thorough investigations. The President said that he was shocked to receive the news of Kabwata Member of the Parliaments’ tragic death because he was one of the most Loyal persons in the Party.

He said Mr. Mkandawire was not an opportunist because he joined the UPND when it was not fashionable to join the party.

Speaking after visiting the funeral home in Lusaka’s Woodlands Extension area, Mr. Hichilema said the party will greatly miss Mr. Mkandawire and his great contribution to party activities.

Mr. Hichilema has further urged Mr. Mkandawire’s family to remain strong and leave everything in God’s hands.

And, a family representative thanked President Hichilema and the UPND for their support towards the funeral.

Mr. Mkandawire, 60, will be put to rest Monday at Lusaka Memorial park.

Meanwhile, Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali has called upon the Road Transport Safety Agency(RTSA) and the Zambia Police to accelerate interventions to drastically reduce traffic accidents.

Mr. Tayali said that RTSA and Police should implement initiatives that could enhance road safety awareness to motorists, particularly on overspeeding.

He noted that most fatal accidents have occurred on the Great North Road between Lusaka and Ndola. Mr Tayali said that government is concerned about the state of the section of the road and pointed out that construction of the Lusaka Ndola Dual Carriageway will start in earnest.

The Minister was speaking during the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Accident Victims, which was held under the theme “ACT for LOW SPEEDS/ACT for Low-SPEED STREETS at the Cathedral of Holy Cross in Lusaka.

A minute of silence was observed for the late Kabwata Member of Parliament Levy Mkandawire.

Meanwhile, RTSA Director and Chief Executive Officer, Gladwell Banda disclosed that a total of 585 people died on the road in the third quarter of 2021.

Mr Banda said the number represents a 21 percent increase compared to 4 Hundred and 83 lives lost during the same period 2020.