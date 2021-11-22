9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 22, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Hichilema calls for a thorough investigation into the death of Kabwata Member of Parliament

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines President Hichilema calls for a thorough investigation into the death of...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has said that he expects law enforcement agencies to do a thorough job by investigating the death of Kabwata Member of Parliament, Levy Mkandawire.

Mr. Hichilema said that the death of Mr. Mkandawire was unusual and requires thorough investigations. The President said that he was shocked to receive the news of Kabwata Member of the Parliaments’ tragic death because he was one of the most Loyal persons in the Party.

He said Mr. Mkandawire was not an opportunist because he joined the UPND when it was not fashionable to join the party.

Speaking after visiting the funeral home in Lusaka’s Woodlands Extension area, Mr. Hichilema said the party will greatly miss Mr. Mkandawire and his great contribution to party activities.

Mr. Hichilema has further urged Mr. Mkandawire’s family to remain strong and leave everything in God’s hands.

And, a family representative thanked President Hichilema and the UPND for their support towards the funeral.

Mr. Mkandawire, 60, will be put to rest Monday at Lusaka Memorial park.

Meanwhile, Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali has called upon the Road Transport Safety Agency(RTSA) and the Zambia Police to accelerate interventions to drastically reduce traffic accidents.

Mr. Tayali said that RTSA and Police should implement initiatives that could enhance road safety awareness to motorists, particularly on overspeeding.

He noted that most fatal accidents have occurred on the Great North Road between Lusaka and Ndola. Mr Tayali said that government is concerned about the state of the section of the road and pointed out that construction of the Lusaka Ndola Dual Carriageway will start in earnest.

The Minister was speaking during the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Accident Victims, which was held under the theme “ACT for LOW SPEEDS/ACT for Low-SPEED STREETS at the Cathedral of Holy Cross in Lusaka.

A minute of silence was observed for the late Kabwata Member of Parliament Levy Mkandawire.

Meanwhile, RTSA Director and Chief Executive Officer, Gladwell Banda disclosed that a total of 585 people died on the road in the third quarter of 2021.

Mr Banda said the number represents a 21 percent increase compared to 4 Hundred and 83 lives lost during the same period 2020.

Previous articleTackling Unemployment in Zambia Under the New Dawn

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

President Hichilema calls for a thorough investigation into the death of Kabwata Member of Parliament

President Hakainde Hichilema has said that he expects law enforcement agencies to do a thorough job by investigating the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

There is need to bring sanity and orderliness at Kasumbalesa Border post, says disappointed Finance Minister

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
Finance Minister, Situmbeko Musokotwane says there is need for prudent action to bring sanity and orderliness at the Kasumbalesa Border post. Dr. Musokotwane...
Read more

President Hichilema joins other three heads of state in commemorating World Children’s Day at the Kazungula Bridge

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday joined fellow leaders from Zimbabwe, Botswana and Nambia in commemorating World Children's Day at the Kazungula Bridge whose theme is...
Read more

K25.7 million CDF is not meant to enrich the people in charge of disbursing it-Lusaka Province PS

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga has called for the prudent utilization of Constituency Development (CDF) Funds to enhance development in various sectors in...
Read more

Help grow the economy, Newly appointed Permanent Secretaries challenged by President Hichilema

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed and sworn in new Permanent Secretaries, Special Assistants to the President and one national coordinator. The President has challenged the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.