Minister of Education Douglous Siakalima has called for self – discipline among learners for them to excel in their education.

Mr Siakalima said it is only through discipline that learners can concentrate on their studies than engaging themselves in non-constructive activities.

The Minister who was speaking when he addressed learners at Chinsali Girls Secondary School, charged that education should be regarded as first priority for every well-disciplined learner.

He told the students that they should always put their studies ahead of any extra-curricular activities.

“This is your time to shine by yielding good results from hard work,” he added.

Mr Siakalima further encouraged the learners to be prayerful in everything that they do.

He said prayer is the best guidance that learners can get to overcome certain challenges they encounter while at school.

And Chinsali Girls Secondary School head teacher, Grace Kapeso informed the minister that the school has oflate continued to record remarkable examination results.

Ms Kapeso said her school has recorded over 80 per cent pass rate at both grade nine and 12 level in the past years.

“We wish remain consistent with this trend of course with our government’s support of providing quality education”, she stated.

The minister of education is in Muchinga Province for a familiarisation tour of schools and he is also taking time to interact with teachers and learners as well as inspecting ongoing school infrastructure projects.