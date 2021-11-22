Videos and Audios Updated: November 22, 2021 The Value of a National Airline: Kenyan and Ethiopian Women Flying Large Commercial Jets By Chief Editor November 22, 2021 53 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Videos and Audios The Value of a National Airline: Kenyan and Ethiopian Women Flying Large... Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com The all Female Kenyan Crew flying the Kenya Airways Boeing 787 Nairobi to Kinshasa in Congo DRC The all Female Ethiopian Crew flying Ethiopian Airways Airbus A350 & 737-700 From Addis Ababa to Abuja Nigeria Previous articleWorld Wide Fund for Nature to Repair Damaged Masasabi Irrigation Dam LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Δ - Advertisement - Latest News Videos and AudiosChief Editor - November 22, 20210The Value of a National Airline: Kenyan and Ethiopian Women Flying Large Commercial JetsThe all Female Kenyan Crew flying the Kenya Airways Boeing 787 Nairobi to Kinshasa in Congo DRC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dcGMkrwJThI The all Female...Read more Rural News World Wide Fund for Nature to Repair Damaged Masasabi Irrigation Dam Chief Editor - November 22, 2021 Economy Youths urged to utilize Government’s various empowerment opportunities Chief Editor - November 22, 2021 General News Youths advised to submit viable project proposals Chief Editor - November 22, 2021 Headlines President Hichilema calls for a thorough investigation into the death of Kabwata Member of Parliament Chief Editor - November 22, 2021 More Articles In This Category President Hakainde Hichilema’s full live Radio Appearance Videos and Audios Chief Editor - October 13, 2021 27 https://www.facebook.com/hakainde.hichilema/videos/391749609342920/ Read more My Hamududu – a poem Videos and Audios editor - September 5, 2021 6 By Cheesy poetry https://youtu.be/nWLWqAil5XY Read more The Live Inauguration Ceremony of President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema Headlines Chief Editor - August 24, 2021 37 https://www.facebook.com/znbctoday/videos/428159398582618 Read more Leaked audio from the PF camp Videos and Audios editor - August 14, 2021 30 https://www.facebook.com/691244461727211/videos/235462491819131 Read more