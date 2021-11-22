9.5 C
The Value of a National Airline: Kenyan and Ethiopian Women Flying Large Commercial Jets

By Chief Editor
The all Female Kenyan Crew flying the Kenya Airways Boeing 787 Nairobi to Kinshasa in Congo DRC

The all Female Ethiopian Crew flying Ethiopian Airways Airbus A350 & 737-700 From Addis Ababa to Abuja Nigeria

 

