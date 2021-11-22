Matero Muchinga Ward 28 Councilor Lee Mukupa has encouraged youth entrepreneurs to submit viable community-based projects to their respective constituency offices.

Mr. Mukupa advises the entrepreneurs to come up with viable project proposals that can transform help their respective communities.

The councilor says the youth entrepreneurs’ should take advantage of the new dawn government’s empowerment initiative such as the increased Constituency Development Fund ( CDF ) at K 25.7 million from K 1.6 million.

Mr. Mukupa said this yesterday when he officiated at the laying of a foundation of a youth Music Studio at Matero Reformed Church of Zambia (RCZ) in Lusaka. He added that the youth entrepreneurs should use these funds for better projects that could benefit communities.

He has, however, pledged to support the youths of Matero that wish to undertake projects in different sectors such as health and Sports, among others. He said young people should engage themselves in projects that can transform activities.

Meanwhile, RCZ Reverend Penias Mbewe observed that young people have different interests and passions that require support from their elders and leaders of their community.

He noted that young people are willing to empower themselves through various initiatives and music is one of them because the industry has full potential to generate income for them.