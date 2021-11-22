The government has urged Youths in the country to utilize the various empowerment opportunities in its line ministries in order to foster economic growth.

Stressing that government is committed to sponsoring youth empowerment activities, Minister of Sport, Youth and Arts Elvis Nkandu has called on Youths to form cooperatives in groups in order to actualize their economic growth.

“We have heard us talk about coming up with cooperatives. The reason is very simple, sometimes when people come together in groups it is very easy to be assisted and also as government our primary objective is to reduce unemployment among Young people no wonder we are promoting people to be in groups” he said.

The minister said this when he officiated at the National Youth Economic Empowerment and Opportunity discovery symposium organised by the World Youth and Leadership Foundation Limited in Lusaka yesterday.

He further disclosed that government is organising a national youth indaba in March 2022 aimed at engaging Youths and formulate a national youth policy.

And Speaking at the same event, World Youth and Leadership Foundation ( WYLF ) Director General Nalishebo Nyambe says the foundation is happy that government is committed to empowering youths by supporting youth empowerment initiatives.

Mr Nyambe has for this reason called on Youths to work extra hard to create opportunities and employment for fellow Youths.

Meanwhile senior citizen Dante Saunders says government should consider re-introducing a Capital Bank to provide capital to young people that have viable business projects.

Stating that such initiatives worked well during late First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda’s reign, Mr Saunders said setting up a capital bank will help to foster economic development and employment opportunities for young people,.

Mr. Saunders who is also a political activist has further called on Youths to seriously consider joining savings groups popularly known as ‘chilimba groups’ as they have proven to be a source of financial empowerment for most Youths thought the country.