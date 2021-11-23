Mufulira Magnets have moved closer to dislodging champions Bullets from the top of the Copperbelt Basketball League with two rounds of games remaining in the 2021 season.

Second placed Magnets have cut Lunga’s lead at the summit of the Men’s Super League to just one point.

The Mufulira outfits beat Police Blue Eagles 85-63 over the weekend to move to 29 points as at Week 19.

Lunga, who were not in action at the weekend, stayed top of the table on 30 points from 16 games played.

Magnets will dislodge Lunga from the top should they win their game in hand.

Magnets are remaining with three games in which they will tackle their closest rivals Lunga, struggling IC Tigers and seventh placed Ndola Takers.

Kansanshi Panthers are third on 29 points followed by Spax Warriors, CBU Comets and Police Blue Eagles in that order.

Meanwhile, Spax Storm are leading the Feminine League with 24 points from 12 games played and Roan Blazers are topping the B League.