Patriotic Front (PF) Member Bizwell Mutale has written to investigative wings to consider conducting a Forensic Lifestyle Audit on all the Ex-Government officials that served under the previous government.

Mr. Mutale has said that the audit should be carried out with immediate effect, explaining that this will exonerate the Patriotic Front Party and the innocent members from the public accusations of being a party of wrongdoings.

Mr. Mutale said that the audit should determine the source of income for the ex-government officials, before joining the PF party, government and after they joined alongside the assets acquired.

He says those that will be found guilty, the law will take its course in their own personal capacity with their closest associate and NOT the Patriotic Front Party.

Mr. Mutale said that the accusations coming from the Public; do not reflect the Patriotic Front Party as an entity and the members of the PF Party.

The letters have been sent to the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), Anti-corruption commission (ACC), Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and the party President Edgar Lungu.

And in a separate letter addressed to the Deputy Secretary-General, Nixon Chilanga, Mr. Mutale has requested all PF members that were allocated campaign motor vehicles at all levels to be returned to the Patriotic Front Party Secretariat Head Quarters in Lusaka.

He also said that there is need for the allocated campaign funds to be accounted for by the party since all the Party campaign activities are over.