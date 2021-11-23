ZESCO Limited has said that there is currently no load shedding being carried out in the country.

Company senior Corporate Affairs Manager Dr. John Kunda said in an interview that what is being experienced in certain areas is power interruptions due to weather conditions.

Dr. Kunda explained that ZESCO power infrastructure has been affected due to heavy rainfall in some places thereby resulting in power interruptions.

He has also disclosed that ZESCO has completed works on generator number three at Kafue Gorge upper and generator number four at Kariba North bank power stations which developed faults and affected power supply in the country.

Dr. Kunda has since appealed to small and medium enterprises who might be affected by power interruptions occasioned by unfavorable weather conditions to be patient with the power utility.