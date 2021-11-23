9.5 C
It’s not load shedding, but power interruptions due to bad weather-ZESCO

ZESCO Limited has said that there is currently no load shedding being carried out in the country.

Company senior Corporate Affairs Manager Dr. John Kunda said in an interview that what is being experienced in certain areas is power interruptions due to weather conditions.

Dr. Kunda explained that ZESCO power infrastructure has been affected due to heavy rainfall in some places thereby resulting in power interruptions.

He has also disclosed that ZESCO has completed works on generator number three at Kafue Gorge upper and generator number four at Kariba North bank power stations which developed faults and affected power supply in the country.

Dr. Kunda has since appealed to small and medium enterprises who might be affected by power interruptions occasioned by unfavorable weather conditions to be patient with the power utility.

  1. This is not truth coming from Dr. John Kunda. I know your job is to defend ZESCO but telling the nation that what is happening is not power interruption but its due adverse weather conditions. What a big lie. The generation, transmission and distribution equipment are made to with stand different weather conditions. In the past we were made to understand that there were low water levels in Lake Kariba due to the effects of climatic changes now its a different story. Its like the engineers at ZESCO are not doing their jobs or are not telling the truth about the state of the equipment installed to generate power and just taking advantage of our lack of the technicalities which go one in the generation and transmission of power. The Minister of Energy should be on top of things when dealing…

