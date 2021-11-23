9.5 C
Nullification of PF Seats shows that they were not won on merit-Mweetwa

By Chief Editor
The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has said that the continued nullification of PF parliamentary seats by the courts is an indication that it conducted its election campaigns within the confines of the law.

Addressing a media briefing, UPND national spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said that the UPND has been vindicated by the nullifications of PF parliamentary seats.

Mr. Mweetwa said that this shows that most PF candidates did not win on merit but through violence and corruption, stating that this should serve as a lesson to political parties that winning through violence is not a good ingredient of democracy.

Mr. Mweetwa’s sentiments were echoed by President Hichilema who, on his way to DRC said that there is no invisible hand of the executive in the nullification of some parliamentary seats belonging to PF Members of Parliament by the courts of law.

The president said that people should be consistent in their politicking because the same courts they are accusing of being interfered with have upheld the elections of many opposition parliamentary seats that were petitioned by the UPND.

