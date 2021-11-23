Golden Party of Zambia GPZ president Jackson Silavwe says the ongoing nullification of parliamentary and local government seats is a strong indication that Zambia’s electoral system and process is flawed and needs urgent attention.

Mr. Silavwe notes that unfortunately, not even the legal system can remedy the electoral system and process.

He said it is fundamentally erroneous and does not represent the uniqueness of the nation nor a now Zambian.

” Zambia’s electoral system and process is characterised by; Uninformed voters. Most of our voters are ignorant of the roles of an MP or indeed a councillor. Most voters regard an MP as a ‘father’ or ‘mother’ to meet their needs,” he said.

” Political pettiness. Our politics are riddled with violence, intolerance and insults powered by a scandal loving voter or populace. Politicians and their followers think that for them to ascend, they must destroy their fellows. Politics is a source of income and not a vehicle to improve and advance our society. Zambian politics is highly monetised from nominations, campaigns to keeping a seat,” Mr. Silavwe said.

He adds tha a flawed system and process cannot produce good results for the common advancement of any society.

“The result is a vicious cycle that puts it’s occupants in slow motion reverse gear. Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ), calls on the Government to release a roadmap on Constitutional, Institutional and Governance reforms so that Zambian’s can be afforded an opportunity to fix this broken electoral system and process for all,” He said.