Wednesday, November 24, 2021
General News
Updated:

Oxfam Appoints Zambia’s Brenda Mofya to Head its Office at the UN Headquarters in New York

By Chief Editor
Oxfam has appointed Zambian national Brenda Mofya as Head of its New York Office.

Ms. Mofya is a seasoned international development expert, covering such areas as governance, inequality, human rights, gender, humanitarian action and peace and security.

She will lead Oxfam’s development and implementation of advocacy strategies that are aimed at influencing high-level decision-makers at the United Nations (UN) ensure their policies affecting poor countries have a far-reaching, positive impact on those most in need.

Ms. Mofya’s responsibility will be to ensure that Oxfam’s global influence work, which includes campaigns, advocacy, policy, and research, has high impact and achieves systemic change, with a particular focus on inequality and gender, rights, and justice.

Ms. Mofya has vast experience working with Intergovernmental institutions and civil society at both global and local level.

Her most recent position was Senior Programme Officer, African Union Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (AU-PAPS), coordinating the European Union Support Programme to the African Peace and Security Architecture (EU-APSA).

She previously served as Head of the Rights In Crisis Campaign for Oxfam International.

Other organizations include the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES), American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), Centre for Peace Initiatives in Africa (CPIA) and Zambia Civic Education Association.

Also, Ms. Mofya served as an assistant to the late Austrian philosopher, Prof. Ivan Illich, in Bremen, Germany between 2001 and 2002.

Prof. Illich was one of the world’s great thinkers, a polymath whose output covered a wide range of topics.

She considered him her biggest mentor.

Ms. Mofya has also published widely in governance, humanitarian and peace and security. She is co-author of the African Peace and Security Architecture Handbook.

She holds a Masters of Law degree in European and International Law (Bremen University), Post-Graduate Certificate in Gender – a woman’s body, politics and experiences (International Women’s Virtual University – Germany), Executive Master’s degree (MA) – Managing Peace and Security (Addis Ababa University) and a Bachelor of Laws degree – LLB (University of Zambia).

Ms. Mofya is a former University of Zambia Law Society (UNZA-Law) President

