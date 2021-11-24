Police in Lusaka have charged and arrested Alick Kalengo aged 56 of Lusaka ‘s Woodlands extension for causing death by dangerous driving of UPND Kabwata Member of Parliament Levy Mkandawire.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says Mr. Kalenga has also been charged with three other offences namely using a motor vehicle without a road licence, using a motor vehicle without insurance and giving false information to a Public officer.

Mr. Hamoonga said that Mr.Kalengo’s wife Jane Mwale revealed to the police during interrogations that the husband is the one who was driving the BMW X5 which killed Mr.Mkandawire.

He said Mr. Kalengo also confessed that he was the one who was driving the Motor Vehicle at the time of the accident and the Police have also recorded a statement from a witness which collaborated with Jane Mwale’s Statement.

Mr Hamoonga says the suspect is detained in Police custody awaiting court proceedings while his wife has since been released.

