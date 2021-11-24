9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Suspect arrested and charged over Kabwata MP’s death

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Suspect arrested and charged over Kabwata MP’s death
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police in Lusaka have charged and arrested Alick Kalengo aged 56 of Lusaka ‘s Woodlands extension for causing death by dangerous driving of UPND Kabwata Member of Parliament Levy Mkandawire.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says Mr. Kalenga has also been charged with three other offences namely using a motor vehicle without a road licence, using a motor vehicle without insurance and giving false information to a Public officer.

Mr. Hamoonga said that Mr.Kalengo’s wife Jane Mwale revealed to the police during interrogations that the husband is the one who was driving the BMW X5 which killed Mr.Mkandawire.

He said Mr. Kalengo also confessed that he was the one who was driving the Motor Vehicle at the time of the accident and the Police have also recorded a statement from a witness which collaborated with Jane Mwale’s Statement.

Mr Hamoonga says the suspect is detained in Police custody awaiting court proceedings while his wife has since been released.

“Police has charged and arrested male Alick Jetta Kalengo aged 56 of plot number 32 Chalata road, Woodlands Extension for four offences:
Causing death by dangerous driving Contrary to Section 161 Subsection (1), Using a Motor vehicle without road licence (tax) Contrary to Section 30 Subsection (1) & (2) and Using a Motor vehicle without insurance (compulsory third party) Contrary to Section 86 (1)&(2) of the Road Traffic Act No.11 of 2002 of the Laws of Zambia.”

“Police has further charged male Alick Jetta Kalengo for the offence of giving false information to a Public officer contrary to Section 125 (a)&(b) of the Penal Code CAP 87 of the Laws of Zambia.”

Mr Hamoonga said this was after Jane Mwale the wife to Alick Jetta Kalengo handed herself to the Police and after interrogations, it was discovered that the husband is the one who was driving the BMW X5 registration number ALM 5955.

“Alick Jetta Kalengo also confessed that he was the one who was driving the Motor Vehicle at the time of the accident. Police has also recorded a statement from a witness which collaborated with Jane Mwale’s Statement.”

He said the suspect is detained in Police custody awaiting court proceedings while Jane Mwale has since been released.

Previous articleBASKETBALL: Mufulira Magnets Threaten Bullets Reign

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Suspect arrested and charged over Kabwata MP’s death

Police in Lusaka have charged and arrested Alick Kalengo aged 56 of Lusaka 's Woodlands extension for...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

HH Challenges those Accusing his Ministers of Corruption to Report to them to law enforcement Agencies

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
President Hakainde Hichilema has challenged those with information on alleged corrupt Ministers in his administration to report them to law enforcement agencies such as...
Read more

President Hichilema off to DRC

Headlines Chief Editor - 18
President Hakainde Hichilema has left Zambia for the Democratic Republic of Congo. President Hakainde Hichilema said that the official outing to the Democratic Republic of...
Read more

Bizwell Mutale writes to Investigative wing to conduct a Forensic Lifestyle Audit on all the Ex-Government officials

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
Patriotic Front (PF) Member Bizwell Mutale has written to investigative wings to consider conducting a Forensic Lifestyle Audit on all the Ex-Government officials that...
Read more

The death of Kabwata Member of Parliament Levy Mkandawire raises a lot of suspicions-HH

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the death of Kabwata Member of Parliament Levy Mkandawire raises a lot of suspicions. President Hichilema said that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.