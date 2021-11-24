Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo has said that the PF will do everything possible to defend its parliamentary seats that have been nullified by the courts of law.

Mr. Kampyongo says as PF Whip in Parliament, he is very concerned with the development.

Speaking shortly after the High Court sitting in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province declared him as duly elected Member of Parliament for Shiwang’andu in the August 12 election following a petition by losing UPND candidate Albert Munanga, Mr Kampyongo says in an event that the party fails to secure the seats through court appeals, the party will go back to the people on the ground because they still appreciate what the former ruling party did when in government.

Mr. Kampyongo who is also PF Member of the Central Committee has reiterated his call to PF members aspiring for the PF presidency to exercise patience and wait for the general conference if they mean well for the party and the people of Zambia.

He says this is to ensure that as former president Edgar Lungu is leaving the PF presidency, he hands it over to the right person.

Meanwhile, Rights activist Brebner Changala has encouraged members of parliament have had their seats nullified by the courts of law and feel aggrieved to appeal to the Constitutional Court.

UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has urged PF members of parliament whose seats have been nullified not to appeal.

But Mr. Changala says those not satisfied with the outcome of the petitions have the right to appeal to the higher court, adding that it is not right for the UPND national spokesperson to advise those who have had their seats nullified not to appeal.