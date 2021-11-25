9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 25, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Pupils who Sat for Fake Grade 7 examinations last week given a chance to take real ones

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Pupils who Sat for Fake Grade 7 examinations last week given a...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The 13 pupils of True Vine Community School who sat for fake Grade Seven examinations last week have today started writing special Grade Seven examinations sanctioned by the Examination Council of Zambia.

The pupils, who were duped into writing fake examinations for two years, almost rioted last week when they discovered that a Pentecostal Pastor who runs the community school, had photocopied past papers which he forced them to write.

Police later arrested Reverend Moses Tembo who has been charged with obtaining money by false pretenses and he is expected to appear in the Kitwe Magistrates Court on Monday next week.

A check at True Vine Community School this morning by a ZNBC News crew found the pupils writing English and Integrated Science.

This follows the intervention of the Examinations Council of Zambia which has allowed the pupils to be allowed to write the examination.

Kitwe District Commissioner Lawrence Mwanza, who visited the school this morning, said he is happy that the pupils have been given a second chance to write the examinations.

Mr Mwanza says the illegality which was taking place at True Vine Community School will not be tolerated.

And Kitwe District Education Board Secretary Christopher Nyungila has promised that his office will be very vigilant to ensure that such a thing never repeats itself.

Mr Nyungila has warned that whoever will be found running illegal learning centers will be prosecuted.

Previous articleFAZ Confirms Chambeshi exit

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Pupils who Sat for Fake Grade 7 examinations last week given a chance to take real ones

The 13 pupils of True Vine Community School who sat for fake Grade Seven examinations last week have today...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government Media hold Meetings with Finance Minister

General News Chief Editor - 2
Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane and his counterpart at Information and Media Ministry Chushi Kasanda yesterday held a strategic visioning meeting...
Read more

Increased crime issues are top of President Hakainde Hichilema’s agenda-Anthony Bwalya

General News Chief Editor - 11
State House has said that issues of increased crime; attacks and robberies in the country are top of President Hakainde Hichilema’s agenda with a...
Read more

Zambia Police dismiss reports of one of their officers losing a firearm

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia Police Service has dispelled reports making rounds on social media that one of their officers lost a firearm whilst on duty at...
Read more

Oxfam Appoints Zambia’s Brenda Mofya to Head its Office at the UN Headquarters in New York

General News Chief Editor - 6
Oxfam has appointed Zambian national Brenda Mofya as Head of its New York Office. Ms. Mofya is a seasoned international development expert, covering such...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.