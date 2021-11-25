The 13 pupils of True Vine Community School who sat for fake Grade Seven examinations last week have today started writing special Grade Seven examinations sanctioned by the Examination Council of Zambia.

The pupils, who were duped into writing fake examinations for two years, almost rioted last week when they discovered that a Pentecostal Pastor who runs the community school, had photocopied past papers which he forced them to write.

Police later arrested Reverend Moses Tembo who has been charged with obtaining money by false pretenses and he is expected to appear in the Kitwe Magistrates Court on Monday next week.

A check at True Vine Community School this morning by a ZNBC News crew found the pupils writing English and Integrated Science.

This follows the intervention of the Examinations Council of Zambia which has allowed the pupils to be allowed to write the examination.

Kitwe District Commissioner Lawrence Mwanza, who visited the school this morning, said he is happy that the pupils have been given a second chance to write the examinations.

Mr Mwanza says the illegality which was taking place at True Vine Community School will not be tolerated.

And Kitwe District Education Board Secretary Christopher Nyungila has promised that his office will be very vigilant to ensure that such a thing never repeats itself.

Mr Nyungila has warned that whoever will be found running illegal learning centers will be prosecuted.