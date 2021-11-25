Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revealed that they have continued to recall diplomats who were deployed into foreign missions during the term the former ruling Patriotic Front was in power.

The latest to be recalled include Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand Frank Bwalya who was popularly known as Father Bwalya at some point and rose to fame on the red campaign that helped remove the Movement for Multi-Democracy in 2011 elections that ushered in PF.

Before being deployed to Australia to replace the recalled Ambassador George Zulu, Mr Bwalya was a PF Member of the Central Committee in charge of Information and Party Deputy Spokesman.

Announcing his recall today, Mr. Bwalya said that when he gets back to Zambia some time after 15th December 2021, he will focus on mourning relatives and friends who have died since he was last in Zambia in December 2019 and looks forward to fulfilling his value of mourning dear ones.

According to reports other diplomats recalled include High Commissioners to Namibia Solomon Jere, Nigeria, Stella Libongani and Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr Ngosa Simbyakula