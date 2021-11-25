9.5 C
Mansa Trades says it has the capacity to manufacture desks the meet the deficit in schools across Luapula Province

The Mansa Trades Training Institute says it has the capacity to manufacture desks that can meet the deficit in schools across Luapula Province.

Mansa Trades Training Officer DETWILA NKONGE said the school will take advantage of government’s ban on importation of desks to help solve the shortage of school furniture in the Province.

Mrs. NKONGE who has praised government for the move says Mansa Trades has the necessary machinery needed to manufacture high quality school desks.

She said the school has in the recent past been engaged by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit -DMMU- to make desks which are being used in selected schools.

Mrs. NKONGE has however appealed for logistical support from government to aid the school for it to embark on mass production of desks.

Meanwhile, School head of Carpentry and Joinery STEPHEN MUNGOLE has advised government to allow the use of local timber instead of Medium Density Fireboard -MDF- wood products in the manufacture of desks as a measure to cut down on costs.

Mr. MUNGOLE explained that the continued use of MDF wood boards has made desk-making expensive hence the need to use the locally produced timber.

