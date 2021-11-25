9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 25, 2021
Economy
Zambia's Inflation falls below 20% for the month of November

The Zambia Statistics Agency (ZAMSTAT) has announced the decrease in the annual inflation rate for the month of November, 2021 from 21.1% recorded in October 2021 to 19.3%.

ZAMBSTAT Interim Statistician-General Mulenga Musepa has said that the development has been driven by price reductions in both food and non-food items.

Mr. Musepa says food inflation decreased to 25.4% from 28.1% in October 2021 mainly due to price decreases in food items such as cereals, vegetables, fish, meats and sugar.

He adds that non-food inflation decreased to 12.2% from 13.2 % in October 2021 largely due to decreases in prices of major household appliances, purchase of vehicles, charcoal, iron sheets and floor tiles.

And Mr. Musepa says the November 2021 overall monthly inflation was recorded at 0.6%, an increase from 0.4% recorded the previous month and he attributed this to price movements in food items.

He was speaking during the launch of the monthly bulletin for the month of November today.

