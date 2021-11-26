9.5 C
Government offers Amnesty for People that acquired Wealth Through Corruption

Vice President WK Mutale Nalumango has said that the new dawn administration is giving amnesty to all those who served in public office to voluntarily return whatever was illegally obtained, by voluntarily coming forward and declaring property they acquired using proceeds of corruption.

The vice president has since advised those who might have acquired property using proceeds of corruption to take advantage of the amnesty and come forward, adding that the amnesty will only apply to those who voluntarily return what was obtained before investigations are carried out.

The Vice President said that once investigations are conducted, and one is found wanting, the law will take its course.

Responding to a question from Kalabo Central Member of Parliament Chinga Miyutu during the vice president’s question time who wanted to find out whether the new dawn administration has intentions to give amnesty to those that might have acquired property corruptly in exchange for non-prosecution, Mrs. Nalumango says for those found wanting after investigation it will be discretionary.

In another response to a question raised by the Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo, Mrs. Nalumango said there is nothing alarming about the statement made by President Hakainde Hichilema that someone has hidden illegally acquired money in a foreign country, but said that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

Mrs. Nalumango said the UPND is a government of the rule of law and will not victimize anyone further saying that President Hichilema has given all those that might have illegally obtained the country’s resources ample time to return whatever is not lawfully theirs.

Mr. Lusambo wanted to know who the President is citing to have taken money to a foreign country and how much is involved.

Previous articleSouth Africa calls UK red list decision ‘rushed’

