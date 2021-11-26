9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 26, 2021
Economy
Updated:

Government will not be reviewing the Zambia Airways principal shareholders agreement signed with Ethiopian Airlines

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali says the government will not be reviewing the Zambia Airways principal shareholders agreement signed with Ethiopian Airlines and that the fundamental principles will not change.

Mr Tayali, however, states that the government through the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) is reviewing attendant agreements with Ethiopian Airlines to ensure that its terms and conditions are equitable and do not in any way disadvantage the Zambian government.

He says the review process has since commenced and is focusing on the two agreements entered into between Zambia Airways 2014 Limited and Ethiopian Airlines.

The Minister was responding to a question by Kantanshi member of parliament Anthony Mumba who wanted to find out whether the government has any plans to urgently review the contract between Zambia Airways Limited and Ethiopian Airlines, to ensure a win-win situation, before the launch of the national airline scheduled for 1st December 2021.

The Minister notes that his ministry at no time made a statement that the Government will discontinue the Zambia Ethiopia deal.

Mr. Tayali also said his office is aware that the previous Government procured 4 aircraft believed to be in Russia for the establishment of the airline and that the matter is under investigation.

Mr. Tayali said Zambia Airways will focus on domestic routes and said that Government will give the necessary support to the airline to enable it to grow and start taking regional flights.

Previous article

