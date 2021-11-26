9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 26, 2021
Health
Updated:

Sylvia Masebo calls for strengthened collaboration in tackling health challenges in SADC

By Chief Editor
Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo has called for consented efforts in the Southern Africa Region in addressing common health challenges in order to achieve the African Union (AU) agenda 2063.

She said Ministers in the Southern Africa Regional Collaborating center must remain committed to supporting the African Union agenda 2063, that is ‘’the Africa We Want’’.

Ms Masebo was speaking today during the closing ceremony of the two days Inaugural Regional Ministerial Consultative meeting for Southern Africa which was attended by ten countries in the Southern Africa Region at Bonanza Estate in Chongwe.

She indicated that countries in the Southern Africa region must all resolve to translate the recommendations from the meeting into policies, programmes and actions that will deliver lasting results in addressing the common health challenges.

‘’We have a lot of work ahead of us implementing the changes we have made and ensure they work for the betterment of the African Union,’’ said Ms Masebo.

‘’We have all listened, made strategic and meaningful contributions and key recommendations that will support the AU Africa Center Disease Control on behalf of member states to fully operationalize the Southern Africa Regional Collaborating Center(RCC),’’ she explained.

Ms Masebo also added that the government of Zambia will remain committed to honoring the host agreement mandate for Southern Africa RCC and the current path that the region is on.

‘’With support of our disease intelligence agency, the Zambia National Public Health Institute, we shall continue collaborating with all the AU Member States in the Southern Africa region as well as our health partners in building a strong resilient and strengthened region,’’ she assured.

‘’Our aim is to safeguard the individual country and regional public health security including strengthened emergency preparedness and response through data information sharing,’’ added Ms Masebo.

