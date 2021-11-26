9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 26, 2021
Entertainment News
Updated:

Vjeezy collaborates with Chef 187 & Mic Burner on his sizzling new single ‘Ichikupempula Echikulya’

By staff
staff

Vjeezy collaborates with Chef 187, Mic Burner and Jack Tha Fizzle on ‘Ichikupempula Echikulya‘.

Vjeezy collaborates with Chef 187, Mic Burner and Jack Tha Fizzle on 'Ichikupempula Echikulya'. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TyKu-rbYgUI
