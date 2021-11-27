Malian side Binga FC have arrived in the country ahead of Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage first leg match against Zanaco to be played at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

The Binga delegation landed at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport slightly after 15h00 aboard Ethiopian Airline.

The Bankers dropped to the CAF Confederation Cup after being eliminated from the CAF Champions League at the pre-group stage.

Zanaco and Binga will meet in the return leg December 5 away at Stade Modibo Keita Stadium in Bamako, Mali.

Meanwhile, Zanaco midfielder Kelvin Kapumbu has told club media that the Bankers are aiming to win the first leg tie.

“Our main focus now is playing Binga and making it through to the group stage then from there we aim to reach the finals,” Kapumbu said.

“We are shaping up well for this Sunday’s fixture. We are ready and we want to win.”

Zanaco last competed in the Confederation Cup during the 2019/20 campaign when they reached the quarterfinals.

“The previous games we have played have been part of the preparations and winning against Celtic (league game) is a boost for us,” Kapumbu said.