The Minister of Energy Peter Kapala has announced that the government has placed the Indeni Petroleum refinery, in Ndola on care and maintenance as part of reforms aimed at promoting efficiency and stability in the petroleum subsector.

Mr. Kapata said that the move will result in having fewer employees at Indeni with the option of re-deployment of staff and voluntary separation for those who may wish to leave the company.

Mr Kapata aid that products such as petrol, Jet A1, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Kerosene and Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) will all be transported via road as they will no longer be produced by the refinery.

The Energy Minister however said that the government intends to implement the pumping of Low Sulphur Gasoil (LSG) Diesel through the TAZAMA pipelines as one of the reforms.

Mr Kapata has said in a statement that as promised, the new dawn government has begun the process of reforming the fuel supply chain in a bid to achieve least-cost pricing while ensuring a stable supply of petroleum products and assured the nation that reforms in the fuel supply and procurement system will be done in a transparent manner with the participation of the private sector.

Below is the full statement