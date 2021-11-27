9.5 C
Government remains committed to establishing a durable Constitutional Order -Justice Minister

By Chief Editor
Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe says Government remains committed to establishing a durable Constitutional Order that will catalyze the political, social, and economic development of Zambia.

Mr. Haimbe said the establishment of a durable Constitution Order shall be premised on broad-based consensus and inclusivity of all the people of Zambia.

The Justice Minister was speaking in Lusaka last night when he officiated at this year’s commemoration of the Constitution Day of India which falls on November 26, every year organized by the High Commission of India in Lusaka.

Mr. Haimbe stated that Zambia cherished the continued existing bonds of friendship and good relations between the two sovereign states.

And High Commissioner of India to Zambia Ashok Kumar said his Country’s Constitution, adopted on November 26, 1949, is the largest written constitution.

The High Commissioner also stressed the key role of the Constitution of India in empowering the people of India and in upholding the high democratic values.

Mr. Kumar congratulated Zambia for a peaceful 2021 general election which resulted in a smooth transfer of power adding that he looked forward to working closely with the New Dawn Government.

Meanwhile, distinguished Overseas Citizen of India and Judge -In- Charge of the Kitwe Commercial Court, Justice Abha Patel, said Zambia’s peaceful elections enriched Constitutional values and ethos.

Justice Patel said the long deliberations that took place before the Constitution of India was adopted reflected the high democratic values that India stands for.

