9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 27, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Grace Chanda Wins 2021 FAZ Woman Player of the Year Award

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Grace Chanda Wins 2021 FAZ Woman Player of the Year Award
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo and Red Arrows striker Grace Chanda is thrilled to bag two accolades at the inaugural Women in Football Awards Gala hosted by FAZ on Friday night in Lusaka.

Chanda scooped the Best Player of the Season Award and the Top Scorer of the Year Award.

She scored 35 goals in 26 games this season.

“I work hard and I have the heart to perform. We work as a team that is why I score goals,” Chanda said when receiving the award.

Chanda shrugged of competition from team mate Margaret Belemu and Green Buffaloes defender Lushomo Mweemba to win the top award.

Green Buffaloes and Women Under-17 coach Charles Haalubono won the Coach of the Year Award for helping the Soldiers win the FAZ National Women’s League title.

Lushomo Mweemba was voted the Best Defender of the Season Award with Aisha Mbwana winning the Best Goalkeeper of the Year Award and Buffaloes’ captain; Joana Benaya was voted the Best Midfielder of the Season.

Mary Wilombe won the Most Disciplined Player of the Season Award with Evarine Susan Katongo getting the Young Player of the Year Award.

Shepolopolo ailing midfielder Mary Mwakapila was awarded the FAZ President’s Award in absentia for her contribution to the success of the Senior National Team that represented Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Outspoken journalist Wezi Mazunda scooped the Journalist of the Year Award while the Online Media Award went to Moses Mwanza of Zamfoot.

Previous articleGovernment remains committed to establishing a durable Constitutional Order -Justice Minister

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Grace Chanda Wins 2021 FAZ Woman Player of the Year Award

Shepolopolo and Red Arrows striker Grace Chanda is thrilled to bag two accolades at the inaugural Women in Football...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chambishi Earn Draw at Lusaka Dynamos

Sports sports - 0
Struggling sides Lusaka Dynamos and Chambishi battled to a 1-1 draw in Friday’s FAZ Super Division match played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. Dynamos needed...
Read more

Binga Arrive For CAF Confed Clash Against Zesco

Sports sports - 0
Malian side Binga FC have arrived in the country ahead of Sunday's CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage first leg match against Zanaco to be...
Read more

Patson Reflects on Europa Goal

Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka has hailed his Leicester City teammates after scoring in Thursday’s 3-1 Europa League win over Legia Warsaw at home in...
Read more

FAZ Confirms Chambeshi exit

Sports sports - 10
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has launched a search for the new Chipolopolo coach after confirming that interim boss Beston Chambeshi has left...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.