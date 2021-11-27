Shepolopolo and Red Arrows striker Grace Chanda is thrilled to bag two accolades at the inaugural Women in Football Awards Gala hosted by FAZ on Friday night in Lusaka.

Chanda scooped the Best Player of the Season Award and the Top Scorer of the Year Award.

She scored 35 goals in 26 games this season.

“I work hard and I have the heart to perform. We work as a team that is why I score goals,” Chanda said when receiving the award.

Chanda shrugged of competition from team mate Margaret Belemu and Green Buffaloes defender Lushomo Mweemba to win the top award.

Green Buffaloes and Women Under-17 coach Charles Haalubono won the Coach of the Year Award for helping the Soldiers win the FAZ National Women’s League title.

Lushomo Mweemba was voted the Best Defender of the Season Award with Aisha Mbwana winning the Best Goalkeeper of the Year Award and Buffaloes’ captain; Joana Benaya was voted the Best Midfielder of the Season.

Mary Wilombe won the Most Disciplined Player of the Season Award with Evarine Susan Katongo getting the Young Player of the Year Award.

Shepolopolo ailing midfielder Mary Mwakapila was awarded the FAZ President’s Award in absentia for her contribution to the success of the Senior National Team that represented Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Outspoken journalist Wezi Mazunda scooped the Journalist of the Year Award while the Online Media Award went to Moses Mwanza of Zamfoot.