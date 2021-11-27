Power Dynamos have thumped Indeni 3-0 at home in Kitwe to continue rising in the FAZ Super Division under new coach Mwenya Chipepo.

Skipper Godfrey Ngwenya, youngster Joshua Mutale and substitute Tranquilin Mwepu contributed a goal each in Power’s third consecutive win.

Power took a 1-0 lead into the break thanks to Ngwenya’s 26th minute goal at Arthur Davies Stadium.

Mutala doubled the lead five minutes after the break with Mwepu, who came in for Kennedy Musonda on 65 minutes, completing the scoring spree two minutes into added time.

Meanwhile, the win has pushed Power from 13th into ninth placed on the table after accumulating 16 points from fourteen matches played.

Indeni remained fourth from the bottom of the table on 12 points after playing thirteen games.

In Lusaka, Kabwe Warriors moved into third place on the table after stunning Nkwazi 1-0 away at Nkoloma Stadium.

Striker Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba scored the goal that moved Warriors to 20 points after thirteen matches played.

Elsewhere, Nkana were edged 1-0 by Prison Leopards away in Kabwe on Saturday.

Striker Isaac Ngoma scored a 12th minute goal at the President Stadium.

FAZ Super Division – Week 13

27/11/2021

Power Dynamos 3-0 Indeni

Prison Leopards 1-0 Nkana

Forest Rangers 1-0 Kansanshi Dynamos

Nkwazi 0-1 Kabwe Warriors

Kafue Celtic 1-0 Konkola Blades

26/11/2021

Lusaka Dynamos 1-1 Chambishi

28/11/2021

Zesco United Vs Buildcon

Green Eagles Vs Green Buffaloes