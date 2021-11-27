9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 27, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Recovering Power Dynamos Rout Indeni, Nkana Lose

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Recovering Power Dynamos Rout Indeni, Nkana Lose
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Power Dynamos have thumped Indeni 3-0 at home in Kitwe to continue rising in the FAZ Super Division under new coach Mwenya Chipepo.

Skipper Godfrey Ngwenya, youngster Joshua Mutale and substitute Tranquilin Mwepu contributed a goal each in Power’s third consecutive win.

Power took a 1-0 lead into the break thanks to Ngwenya’s 26th minute goal at Arthur Davies Stadium.

Mutala doubled the lead five minutes after the break with Mwepu, who came in for Kennedy Musonda on 65 minutes, completing the scoring spree two minutes into added time.

Meanwhile, the win has pushed Power from 13th into ninth placed on the table after accumulating 16 points from fourteen matches played.

Indeni remained fourth from the bottom of the table on 12 points after playing thirteen games.

In Lusaka, Kabwe Warriors moved into third place on the table after stunning Nkwazi 1-0 away at Nkoloma Stadium.

Striker Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba scored the goal that moved Warriors to 20 points after thirteen matches played.

Elsewhere, Nkana were edged 1-0 by Prison Leopards away in Kabwe on Saturday.

Striker Isaac Ngoma scored a 12th minute goal at the President Stadium.

FAZ Super Division – Week 13

27/11/2021

Power Dynamos 3-0 Indeni

Prison Leopards 1-0 Nkana

Forest Rangers 1-0 Kansanshi Dynamos

Nkwazi 0-1 Kabwe Warriors

Kafue Celtic 1-0 Konkola Blades

26/11/2021

Lusaka Dynamos 1-1 Chambishi

28/11/2021

Zesco United Vs Buildcon

Green Eagles Vs Green Buffaloes

Previous articleZambian Football Mourns Kelvin Mwanza

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Recovering Power Dynamos Rout Indeni, Nkana Lose

Power Dynamos have thumped Indeni 3-0 at home in Kitwe to continue rising in the FAZ Super Division under...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambian Football Mourns Kelvin Mwanza

Sports sports - 1
Zambian football is mourning ex-Chipolopolo midfielder Kelvin Mwanza who was hit by a car in Lusaka on Thursday. Mwanza, commonly known as Miller Koswe, was...
Read more

Grace Chanda Wins 2021 FAZ Woman Player of the Year Award

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo and Red Arrows striker Grace Chanda is thrilled to bag two accolades at the inaugural Women in Football Awards Gala hosted by FAZ...
Read more

Chambishi Earn Draw at Lusaka Dynamos

Sports sports - 0
Struggling sides Lusaka Dynamos and Chambishi battled to a 1-1 draw in Friday’s FAZ Super Division match played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. Dynamos needed...
Read more

Binga Arrive For CAF Confed Clash Against Zesco

Sports sports - 0
Malian side Binga FC have arrived in the country ahead of Sunday's CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage first leg match against Zanaco to be...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.