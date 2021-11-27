9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Feature Politics
Uncoordinated handling of national affairs shows UPND was not ready to form government

By Chief Editor
Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Hon. Stephen Kampyongo says the uncoordinated approach in handling national affairs clearly shows that the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema were not ready to form the government.

Speaking when he addressed residents of Chibamba village in Shiwang’andu, Hon. Kampyongo said President Hichilema is doing the exact opposite of what he promised while in opposition.

He said upto now farmers that supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency FRA have not been paid while others had their maize destroyed by rains.

The former Home Affairs Minister said Zambians will soon know that the Patriotic Government meant for the country.

“Zambians will soon know that the PF meant well for the country. Upto now farmers have not been paid for the maize they supplied to FRA. While social cash transfer beneficiaries have equally not been paid,” Hon. Kampyongo said.

Hon. Kampyongo adds that the UPND ascended into office using lies which are now haunting them.

“They lied to you that they will increase bags of fertilizer under FISP but hey have failed. We will not relent and will ensure that they fulfill the campaign promises” He said.

And Hon. Kampyongo said the PF is intact and remobilizing on the ground to ensure it bounces back into office in 2026.

He advised genuine members not to be swayed into joining the UPND and other political parties.

“PF is still intact, we are mobilizing on the ground so that we are ready for the 2026 general elections, So stay in the boat and don’t defect to other parties. When government officials come here tell them to talk to you about policies and not politics,” Hon.Kampyongo said.

Previous articleGovernment has never paid ALPHA Commodities $50 million to procure fertilizer-Agric Minister

