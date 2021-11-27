Zambian football is mourning ex-Chipolopolo midfielder Kelvin Mwanza who was hit by a car in Lusaka on Thursday.

Mwanza, commonly known as Miller Koswe, was a youth coach at Lusaka Dynamos at the time of his death.

“Lusaka Dynamos Football Club hereby sadly confirms the untimely passing of Lusaka Dynamos youth team Assistant Coach Kelvin ‘Miller’ Mwanza who was involved in a road traffic accident last night,” Lusaka Dynamos announced on Friday.

“The Club board, management, staff and footballers all wish to pass our sincere, heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the Mwanza Family.”

Mwanza won the 1998 FAZ Super Division title with Nchanga Rangers.

He also played for Kitwe United, Kabwe Warriors and the Zambia Under-20 squad that won the 1999 COSAFA Cup under Coach Patrick Phiri.

“Gone too soon, rest in peace my brother,” ex-Zambia defender Billy Mwanza reacted.

Former Chipolopolo striker Francis Kombe wrote on facebook: “You have gone too soon my friend, my coach, my brother Miller but why. I will greatly miss you Miller koswe.”

Mwanza’s former team mate at Kitwe United, Joseph Sitali hailed the deceased as the most skillful midfielder he has ever played with.

“The most skillful midfielder I have ever played with. Milla Koswe,” Sitali stated.