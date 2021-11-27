9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 27, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Zambian Football Mourns Kelvin Mwanza

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Zambian Football Mourns Kelvin Mwanza
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambian football is mourning ex-Chipolopolo midfielder Kelvin Mwanza who was hit by a car in Lusaka on Thursday.

Mwanza, commonly known as Miller Koswe, was a youth coach at Lusaka Dynamos at the time of his death.

“Lusaka Dynamos Football Club hereby sadly confirms the untimely passing of Lusaka Dynamos youth team Assistant Coach Kelvin ‘Miller’ Mwanza who was involved in a road traffic accident last night,” Lusaka Dynamos announced on Friday.

“The Club board, management, staff and footballers all wish to pass our sincere, heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the Mwanza Family.”

Mwanza won the 1998 FAZ Super Division title with Nchanga Rangers.

He also played for Kitwe United, Kabwe Warriors and the Zambia Under-20 squad that won the 1999 COSAFA Cup under Coach Patrick Phiri.

“Gone too soon, rest in peace my brother,” ex-Zambia defender Billy Mwanza reacted.

Former Chipolopolo striker Francis Kombe wrote on facebook: “You have gone too soon my friend, my coach, my brother Miller but why. I will greatly miss you Miller koswe.”

Mwanza’s former team mate at Kitwe United, Joseph Sitali hailed the deceased as the most skillful midfielder he has ever played with.

“The most skillful midfielder I have ever played with. Milla Koswe,” Sitali stated.

Previous articleGrace Chanda Wins 2021 FAZ Woman Player of the Year Award

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zambian Football Mourns Kelvin Mwanza

Zambian football is mourning ex-Chipolopolo midfielder Kelvin Mwanza who was hit by a car in Lusaka on Thursday. Mwanza, commonly...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Grace Chanda Wins 2021 FAZ Woman Player of the Year Award

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo and Red Arrows striker Grace Chanda is thrilled to bag two accolades at the inaugural Women in Football Awards Gala hosted by FAZ...
Read more

Chambishi Earn Draw at Lusaka Dynamos

Sports sports - 0
Struggling sides Lusaka Dynamos and Chambishi battled to a 1-1 draw in Friday’s FAZ Super Division match played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. Dynamos needed...
Read more

Binga Arrive For CAF Confed Clash Against Zesco

Sports sports - 0
Malian side Binga FC have arrived in the country ahead of Sunday's CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage first leg match against Zanaco to be...
Read more

Patson Reflects on Europa Goal

Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka has hailed his Leicester City teammates after scoring in Thursday’s 3-1 Europa League win over Legia Warsaw at home in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.