Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala has scored his fifth goal of the Scottish Premier League in Rangers FC’s 3-1 away win over Livingston.

Sakala was a second half substitute as Rangers maintained their Scottish Premiership lead on Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s first league match in charge.

Sakala capitalised to head in Rangers’ third in the 78th minute, just five minutes after replacing Ryan Kent.

“The header from Sakala was a relief when it came at the time that it did,” Rangers coach Bronckhorst said in a post-match interview.

Sakala joined Rangers on a four-year deal from Belgian side KV Oostende at the start of the 2021/22 season.