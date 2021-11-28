Muchinga Province Assistant Secretary Chiwele Kondomone says he is saddened by the high number of Gender Based Violence (GBV) cases in the province.

Mr Kondomone says it is disappointing to see that barely a week passes without recording GBV cases in the region among them being violence against women and defilement of children in communities.

He says Kanchibiya District is among the districts with high numbers of GBV cases saying it is disheartening to see women and girls being harmed.

”To ensure that cases of GBV are reduced in Muchinga province measures have been put in place and perpetrators will face the law, ” he said.

Mr Kondomone told ZANIS in an interview in Kanchibiya District yesterday during the launch of 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based violence (GBV).

He said that each resident in the area should take part in the fight if the province is to reduce on GBV cases.

He said the provincial administration in Muchinga province will work with other stakeholders during and after the 16 days of Activism against GBV in a bid to change the mindset of GBV perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Gender Muchinga province focal point person Humphrey Mwewa says his ministry has lined up a number of sensitizations programmes during this year’s 16 days of Activism.

Mr. Mwewa disclosed that radio programmes and visitations of various communities in all the districts are some of the programmes to be undertaken.

He added that various stakeholders such as traditional leaders, CARE Zambia among other have also come on board to sensitize residents in the fight against GBV.

”We commend some traditional leaders who have already taken measures to curb the vice and reaffirmed government’s commitment to the promotion of all human rights and fundamental freedoms, ” he said.

And a resident of Kanchibiya District, Prisca Mulenga said the causes of GBV cases in the area are poverty and luck of employment among residents.

”Most of the men and young people just spend their time taking alcohol in the villages and when they get home they start fighting us women and also defiling the young girls, ” she added.

Ms. Mulenga further appealed to government to ensure women and youths are empowered a thing that will reduce cases of GBV as most them will be busy once empowered.

This year’s 16 days of Activism Against Gender Based violence (GBV) was commemorated under the theme, “Orange the World, End Violence against Women and Girls Now!”