9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 28, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Operational challenges pose a threat to the delivery of quality education to pupils in Kalomo

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Operational challenges pose a threat to the delivery of quality education...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

KALOMO district commissioner, Joshua Sikaduli says operational challenges facing learning institutions pose a threat to the delivery of quality education to pupils.

Mr. Sikaduli made the remarks after touring three learning institutions in Kalomo yesterday to appreciate the challenges such institutions are facing to effectively deliver quality education to the learners.

He was informed that most schools have inadequate classrooms alongside receiving erratic grants and experience short supply of water in most township learning institutions.

Kalomo secondary boarding school head teacher, Rex Nalubamba appealed for the completion of the school wall fence to avert constant break ins by thieves to the pupils dormitories with Mwaata day secondary school registering for the completions of a 200 bed capacity girls dormitory which has taken years to be completed due to lack of sponsors, putting girl learners renting in the nearby compounds at risk for sexual abuse.

Mukwela youth skills training centre of Kalomo also registered its displeasure for the continued wrangle between the institution and the local community over its land ownership.

The training institution offering skills to the youth says its parent ministry is geared to put up a fully-fledged institute but the persistent land wrangle has hampered its progression to that stage. The centre offers general agriculture, food production, metal fabrication, power electrical, tailoring, bricklaying and carpentry and auto mechanics.

However, the institution has no transport forcing the centre to transport its production unit produce in ox carts for sale to town.

“Imagine, we have no transport, we take our produce in ox carts for sale to raise money to cater for our auxiliary staff who are not on government payroll and to sustain the operations of the centre,” centre director, Sylvester Singani told the Kalomo district commissioner during his tour of the institution.

Previous articleHigh GBV cases in Muchinga worries Government

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Operational challenges pose a threat to the delivery of quality education to pupils in Kalomo

KALOMO district commissioner, Joshua Sikaduli says operational challenges facing learning institutions pose a threat to the delivery of quality...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

High GBV cases in Muchinga worries Government

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Muchinga Province Assistant Secretary Chiwele Kondomone says he is saddened by the high number of Gender Based Violence (GBV) cases in the province. ...
Read more

Decentralization is essential to the country’s sustainable development – Mbozi

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
Kazungula Town Council Chairperson Tatila Mbozi says decentralization is essential to sustainable development in the country. Ms Mbozi says it is important for the...
Read more

Chief Chitimukulu pledges to sponsor girls to pursue engineering and medicine courses

Rural News Chief Editor - 9
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has pledged to sponsor girls at Chimba Secondary School in Mungwi District who will attain excellent results...
Read more

Mansa Trades says it has the capacity to manufacture desks the meet the deficit in schools across Luapula Province

Rural News Chief Editor - 15
The Mansa Trades Training Institute says it has the capacity to manufacture desks that can meet the deficit in schools across Luapula Province. Mansa Trades...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.