The opposition Golden Party of Zambia has opposed intentions of the government to place on care and maintenance Indeni Petroleum Refinery because the refinery is still a viable national asset.

Last week, the government placed under care and maintenance the refinery which has been in existence since the first administration led by late President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.

Offering comment on the matter, Golden Party of Zambia Leader, Jackson Silavwe explained that no economy can develop by placing all it’s strategic assets in private hands.

Mr. Silavwe added that a government is elected to protect the interests of the general public just as a private business looks out for individual profits.

“Indeni Petroleum Refinery Company recently declared a K31 million dividend to the Industrial Development Corporation. It would be wrong thinking to sell it this huge potential. Zambia’s economic challenges cannot be sorted out by overreliance on foreign cosmetic solutions like structural adjustment programs. The economic remedies therein lie in the minds of Zambians” Mr. Silavwe.

He has proposed that the new government should constitute a team of high-level experts in energy and management appointed by the President to recommend methods of revamping Indeni without selling it.

“Golden Party of Zambia, contends that with the UPND’s Government zero tolerance to corruption, Indeni can be revamped whilst being government-owned” he advised.