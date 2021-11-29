9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 29, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Kampyongo rules himself out of the race for PF’s top Position

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Feature Politics Kampyongo rules himself out of the race for PF's top Position
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Opposition Patriotic Front PF Member of the Central Committee Hon Stephen Kampyongo Hon Stephen Kampyongo has maintained that he harbors no intentions to be PF party President when President Lungu steps down.

Hon Kampyongo who is also Shiwan’gandu Constituency Member of Parliament said he was with his position as Elected Member of Parliament and PF member of the central committee.

Speaking when he addressed scores of Mutitima Residents in Nkulungwe Village in Shiwan’gandu yesterday, Hon Kampyongo thanked the people of the earlier for resoundingly voting for him to represent them in parliament.

“I am grateful to you for the faith you have continued to show in me to represent you in Parliament and I will never take this privilege for granted, I shall work for yoh as I have always done from the first time you elected me in 2011” Hon Kampyongo said.

He said he will play his part as a PF MP and MCC in ensuring that the party chooses a sound-minded and credible leader to take over as President of PF from Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Meanwhile, Opposition Patriotic Front Mporokoso Lawmaker Hon. Brian Mundubile has revealed that the Party has concluded the postmortem it had embarked on to establish the reason for its humiliating August 12 defeat, stating that one of the findings was that the party lost its shine due to gross indiscipline and misconduct from the party cadres.

And Mundubile has said that the PF has learned lessons and is fully ready to make amends top of which is to instill discipline in the rank and file of the membership.

He said the rebranding was not as easy as 1,2,3 but a long process that required getting feedback from party members and the Zambian people at large.

“You can’t rebrand without knowing what went wrong in the party. Most thought rebranding is about removing this or that person. Now it’s a much more complex process than that. As a central Committee, we commissioned a committee that went countrywide to make inquiries from people especially those outside the party. So the report is out and was presented to the Central Committee. And using the recommendations in that report, we have started the process of rebranding,” he said.

He stated that discipline was top on the agenda of the rebranding because cadrism and hooliganism had taken centre stage in the past causing the party to lose attractiveness.

He said even people who loved the party were totally irritated and fed up with the misconduct of cadres who they said had come to instill fear in people be it in markets, bus stations, and the Civil Service.

“So number one step is discipline. We are going to instill discipline across all party structures, ” he said.

Previous articlePF Accuse UPND of Scheming to get the a two-thirds threshold in Parliament to change the constitution

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Kampyongo rules himself out of the race for PF’s top Position

Opposition Patriotic Front PF Member of the Central Committee Hon Stephen Kampyongo Hon Stephen Kampyongo has maintained that he...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PF Accuse UPND of Scheming to get the a two-thirds threshold in Parliament to change the constitution

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 0
Mporokoso Lawmaker who is also the leader of the opposition in Parliament, Hon. Brian M. Mundubile has urged all well-meaning Zambian's to ask of...
Read more

Uncoordinated handling of national affairs shows UPND was not ready to form government

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 29
Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Hon. Stephen Kampyongo says the uncoordinated approach in handling national affairs clearly shows that the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema...
Read more

UPND will Amend the Constitution before the 2016 General Elections-Vice President

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 15
Vice President Mutale Nalumango has said that the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) administration will amend the constitution before the next general...
Read more

Frank Bwalya recalled as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 18
Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revealed that they have continued to recall diplomats who were deployed into foreign missions during the term the former...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.