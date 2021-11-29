The government has heightened measures aimed at averting the COVID-19 fourth wave by, among other things, restricting unvaccinated persons from accessing government buildings.

Health Minister, Silvia Masebo who announced the measures during a joint Covid 19 situation update yesterday, said the measures will come into effect on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021.

Ms. Masebo also announced that wearing masks in public places including bus stations and markets will be mandatory. The minister also announced that access to government buildings by anyone will require the production of a vaccine certificate.

Failure to wear a mask in a taxi or private vehicle will result in a fine of K250 and the owner of the vehicle will be fined K1,000

Social distancing should be followed.

The shopkeeper will be fined K2,500 for not wearing a mask in the shop, the shop owners will be fined K15,000 for not wearing a mask in the shop office, K20,000 fine for violating Covid rules in political meetings and programs.

Ms. Masebo said that it will be a requirement for civil and public service officers to be vaccinated for them to be admitted to work, but this will be done in consultation with Unions.

The Minister has said that all travellers coming from high-risk countries into Zambia will be quarantined for ten days at their own cost, while local authorities and the Zambia Police will continue with inspections for adherence to the Covid 19 guidelines.

And, Ms Maseba said the government will also roll out a national wide vaccination campaign that will target 2 million Zambians by Christmas Day.

And, Local Government Minister Gary Nkombo said that in the next 48 hours facilities will be provided to ensure that people have no excuse of not being vaccinated.

Mr Nkombo said in addition to observing the five golden rules all persons are required to mask up when entering the market and also bus stations.

And Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda said her ministry will ensure that vaccination points are made accessible for journalists.

Ms Kasanda said the ministry will ensure the right and factual information is given to the public over the Covid -19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Transport and Logistics Minister, Frank Tayali said that it is imperative that Bus operators adhere to the Golden rules such as sanitizing their buses and even boarding passengers that are masked up.

Mr Tayali said that to ensure a smooth flow of Goods and Services, Screening at entry points will also be heightened.

Earlier, President Hakainde Hichilema directed the Ministry of Health to provide one million vaccines to all health care facilities countrywide.

President Hichilema has said that this is in view of the fourth wave which is coming. The President encouraged Zambians to get to the nearest health centre and get vaccinated this week.

President Hichilema said that getting vaccinated ensures those sick do not get severely sick with Covid -19 and can also help protect the people around, adding that it is time to protect the nation and that it has never been easier or safer to get vaccinated.