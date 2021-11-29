Lusaka Province Health Director Consity Mwale says the country recorded 2.9 million cases of malaria by April this year compared to 7.6 million cases which were recorded in 2020.

Dr. Mwale said despite recording a significant reduction in malaria cases this year, four people die from the disease everyday which translates to over 1,500 malaria deaths per year.

He said this during the launch of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) malaria week at Chainda primary school grounds in Chongwe that the situation as unacceptable because malaria is preventable.

The Health Director called for need to accelerated efforts by all stakeholders in the country to completely curb the disease.

Dr. Mwale increased domestic funding for malaria by the End Malaria Council’s End malaria fund and enhanced localised interventions by government and its cooperating partners are among the innovative interventions in place to eliminate malaria.

“The country has established the End malaria fund is a local initiative to raise local resources so as to ensure that malaria interventions are implemented in a timely manner,” Dr. Mwale said.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to eliminating malaria in the country and the SADC region.

Speaking during the same event, World Health Organization (WHO) Country representative Nathan Bakyaita stated that the organization recognises the efforts and achievements made by Ministry of health through the National malaria elimination program to implement the malaria elimination strategic plan for 2017-2021 despite the negative impacts presented by the covid-19 pandemic on the country.

Mr. Bakyaita said WHO also continued to ensured that guidelines on routine management of malaria were availed and made modifications to interventions in light of the covid -19 pandemic.

He reaffirmed WHO and the UN’s commitment to support the final implementation of the current malaria elimination strategic plan and facilitate the ongoing process of formulating the next 2022-2026 plan.

“WHO and its partner are having discussions to ensure that a comprehensive review of the National malaria elimination strategic plan is made before a new one is formulated. This will help us to put workable malaria prevention measures for each area,” Mr. Bakyaita said.

Mr. Bakyaita commended Zambia and all SADC member States for the commitment they have shown to participate in the SADC malaria week.

Meanwhile, Chongwe District commissioner Evans Lupiya implored residents of Chongwe to allow spray operators into their houses and follow other malaria prevention interventions put in place by government to avoid contracting the disease.

Mr. Lupiya stated that government will continue to implement evidence based malaria prevention measures for the country to achieve a malaria free status by the year 2030.

He commended Senior chieftainess Nkomeshya II and all traditional leaders for supporting malaria elimination activities in their respective chiefdoms