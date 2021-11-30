The Anti-Corruption Commission has today arrested and charged Charles Mukomena Loyana and his wife Susan Sinkala Loyana with two counts of corrupt practices involving concealment and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime valued at over K 37 million.

In the first count, Mr. Loyana aged 51 and Mrs Loyana aged 46 of House Number 2728 off Shantumbu Road, Chalala in Lusaka have both been charged with One Count of Concealment of Property suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 Sub Section 1 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010.

In the second, the duo is charged with One Count of Possession of Property suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 Sub Section 1 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010.

Details are that on dates unknown but between 1st January 2012 and 30th June 2019, Mr. Loyana, Senior Accountant at the Ministry of Finance and Mrs. Loyana, an Assistant Accountant at the Ministry of Works and Supply jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown, did conceal and possess Fifty -one (51) properties valued at Thirty-Seven Million, Nine Hundred and Sixteen Thousand Kwacha (K 37,916,000.00), properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The said properties are located in Lusaka’s Chalala area.

The duo has been released on bond and will appear in court on 14th December, 2021.