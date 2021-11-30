9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Entertainment News
Updated:

F Jay unleashes new music video “Taste (Nyula)”

By staff
staff

F Jay releases the music video for his single ‘Taste (Nyula)‘. The song was produced by “Kenz And Beingz” & “Dj Dro” directed By Reverb For Cloud City Films, animation By Tab Production.

