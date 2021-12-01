The announcement by South African scientists that they discovered an covid variant with about 30 mutations last week led to hysterical in the Developed countries.Despite the variant being identified within their own borders they were all quick to implement travel bans on Southern African countries. I don’t mind them panicking but if their over reaction starts affecting the livelihood of hardworking Zambians then our elected leaders need to find their voice and show courage.

The 4th wave is not here in Zambia. Why are we having restrictions imposed on businesses very abruptly. People booked for functions weeks ago and the Ministry of Health has abruptly restricted the number of people that can gather.

This means lost income for businesses. The buses are expected to carry half the passenger capacity -this is lost income. Is government going to give small businesses Covid relief funds like the developed countries did for small businesses? We can not implement Western mitigation strategies without also supplying the solutions those countries provided.

Countries like the USA and UK with covid numbers through the roof are not restricting businesses but we in Zambia with 0 cases want to affect the livelihood of poor Zambians. If we lose money now before a wave even hits what are we going to do when the 4 wave actually hits? The government should focus on encouraging social distancing, wearing of masks and vaccination. We have other diseases in Zambia causing more deaths than covid. We should not cower to the Western countries agenda. It is clear scientific facts are not being followed.Here are todays covid figures.Please show me the justification for the covid restrictions in Zambia.So far omicron variant has not led to several diseases or death in South Africa so why are we panicking?

Country New covid cases 7 day average covid Deaths 7 day average Zambia 19 11 0 0 South Africa 4373 2756 21 30 U.K 39 713 42 338 159 119 USA 216 312 80 002 1878 884 Netherlands 22 154 22 133 65 52

By Concerned Small Business owner