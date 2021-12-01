9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

UPND Administration to Engage Chinese government on Infrastructure Debt Inherited from PF-Milupi

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy UPND Administration to Engage Chinese government on Infrastructure Debt Inherited...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development Minister, Charles Milupi has said that the UPND Administration will engage the Chinese government to find an amicable solution to the infrastructure debt inherited from the PF government.

Mr. Milupi said that currently, the government is struggling with a huge infrastructure debt, in which a major component is owed to Chinese financiers and contractors.

The Minister said that the government is looking forward to effectively engaging the Chinese on a win-win solution to the infrastructure debt problem.

Mr. Milupi was speaking during a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Zambia LI JIE in Lusaka today.

And Mr. Milupi said the new dawn administration under President Hakainde Hichilema remains committed to strengthening the bilateral relations with China.

He however explained that Zambia has benefited immensely from the generosity and friendship of the Chinese people hence the need to strengthen the relationship.

Meanwhile, Mr. LI said Zambia remains one of China’s investment destinations in Africa. Mr. LI further said his government will continue to work with the Zambian government to enhance social and economic development of the country.

Previous articleMinister Nzovu, German Ambassador, KAZA Secretariat confer on Transfrontier Conservation Area

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

UPND Administration to Engage Chinese government on Infrastructure Debt Inherited from PF-Milupi

Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development Minister, Charles Milupi has said that the UPND Administration will engage the Chinese government...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Trade unions Express Shock over the Government’s decision to place INDENI under care and maintenance

Economy Chief Editor - 8
Trade unions at Indeni Oil Refinery in Ndola have expressed shock over the Government's decision to place the plant under care and maintenance. Energy Minister...
Read more

Please do not destroy our livelihoods just because the Western world is panicking

Economy editor - 12
The announcement by South African scientists that they discovered a covid variant with about 30 mutations last week led to hysteria in the developed...
Read more

Government Appoints a new Board of Directors for the ZESCO

Economy Chief Editor - 20
The government has announced the appointment of a new Board of Directors for the ZESCO. Energy Minister Peter Kapala announced the new ZESCO...
Read more

Strictly adhere to guidelines on the administering of public funds-Public Accounts Committee Chair

Economy Chief Editor - 6
Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee Chairperson Warren Mwambazi has asked newly appointed Permanent Secretaries to strictly adhere to guidelines on the administering of public funds. Permanent...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.