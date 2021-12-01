Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development Minister, Charles Milupi has said that the UPND Administration will engage the Chinese government to find an amicable solution to the infrastructure debt inherited from the PF government.

Mr. Milupi said that currently, the government is struggling with a huge infrastructure debt, in which a major component is owed to Chinese financiers and contractors.

The Minister said that the government is looking forward to effectively engaging the Chinese on a win-win solution to the infrastructure debt problem.

Mr. Milupi was speaking during a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Zambia LI JIE in Lusaka today.

And Mr. Milupi said the new dawn administration under President Hakainde Hichilema remains committed to strengthening the bilateral relations with China.

He however explained that Zambia has benefited immensely from the generosity and friendship of the Chinese people hence the need to strengthen the relationship.

Meanwhile, Mr. LI said Zambia remains one of China’s investment destinations in Africa. Mr. LI further said his government will continue to work with the Zambian government to enhance social and economic development of the country.