Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali has said that Zambia is poised to be a manufacturing and distribution centre in the sub-region following the re-launch of Zambia Airways.

Mr Tayali said this is why the government has committed to supporting the growth of the aviation sector as it has huge potential to contribute to the country’s economic development.

Mr Tayali also said that Government’s emphasis on sectors such as transport and tourism for accelerated growth present an enabling environment for operating a national airline.

Mr Tayali was speaking after the Zambia Airways Inaugural flight from Lusaka to the Copperbelt Province this morning.

He further encouraged Zambia Airways to consider expanding its flights to other routes that are currently not serviced.

And Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha matambo said the introduction of the Zambia Airways scheduled flight is a bold step towards restoring the province’s old fortunes.

The support of the launch of Zambia Airways has been a major policy shift by the United Party for National Development (UPND) after strongly opposing the re-launch of the National Airline.



The opposition to the re-launch of Zambian Airways was led by President Hichilema when he was in opposition.

Speaking in 2018 when he featured on live Hot Seat radio programme on Hot FM, Mr Hichilema criticized the PF government’s move to relaunch Zambia Airways describing the decision as a waste of tax payers money and accused those pushing for the relaunch of Zambia Airways of planning to use the airline to bring in drugs, money laundering activities and corruption.

“Why do you want to form an airline instead of building toilets in the market? This thing is not viable,” Mr Hichilema charged at the time.

Mr Hichilema said the project to relaunch Zambia Airways which was defunct in 1994 was a waste of public resources as the project was not economically viable and advised the PF Zambian government to start constructing toilets in markets than forming an airline.

“An airline in Zambia today, given our geographical position in the center with so many neighbours and the nature of the business as our national airline is not viable. Have you seen what’s happening with South African Airways, which is a huge airline where they are putting in billions of dollars every so often? Why are national airlines not viable?”, he said at the time before adding, “I know the emotions, that you own a national airline, I am a business man. Sometimes you must walk away from emotions as a businessman and look at the dynamics of the business and the dynamics of the business are that Zambia national airline will not work, it will be a waste of taxpayers money.”

“Why? Because the dictates commercially do not allow, the dictates do not confirm that you can run a viable airline. British Airways as big as it as it is struggling every now and then. Now look at it, you can’t manage Cholera here in Kanyama, how would you manage an airline that requires more intellect, a lot capital,” he said in 2018.

Mr Hichilema further alleged that the people pushing for the restart of Zambia Airways were only interested in serving their selfish interests.

“These people are pushing for an airline because they want to use it for corruption, move cash around using diplomatic passports, they want to move drugs around. We hear those who are friends of the President are pushing for the airline because they want to supply food to the airline and other supply services. They are looking at personal gains,” Mr Hichilema said.

“Why do you want to form an airline instead of building toilets in the market? This thing is not viable,” Mr Hichilema charged at the time.