The government in Choma has flagged off the distribution of farming inputs under the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) attributing the delay to the shift from the Electronic Voucher System to the direct input Supply Mechanism.

Speaking at the flag-off Choma Mayor, Javen Simoloka explained that the delay experienced is a result of the inherited system from the previous government where farmers in the District used to get only three bags of fertilizer.

He added that the initiative by the government to increase the input allocation coupled with the change of system required harmonization, thereby causing the delay.

Mr. Simoloka is however optimistic that the district will meet its target with input distribution as it is still within the planting window.

And Choma District Commissioner Sikaleya Gamela who flagged off the distribution thanked farmers for their patience during the system shift.

Earlier, Choma District Agricultural Coordinator Robert Tembo confirmed that the district has received 100 percent of seed and 60 percent of fertilizer.

He added that farmer cooperatives have already started collecting their inputs.

ZANIS reports that Choma District has 25 000 beneficiary small-scale farmers under the FISP.