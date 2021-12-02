9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 2, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government explains delay in FISP distribution in Choma

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Government explains delay in FISP distribution in Choma
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government in Choma has flagged off the distribution of farming inputs under the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) attributing the delay to the shift from the Electronic Voucher System to the direct input Supply Mechanism.

Speaking at the flag-off Choma Mayor, Javen Simoloka explained that the delay experienced is a result of the inherited system from the previous government where farmers in the District used to get only three bags of fertilizer.

He added that the initiative by the government to increase the input allocation coupled with the change of system required harmonization, thereby causing the delay.

Mr. Simoloka is however optimistic that the district will meet its target with input distribution as it is still within the planting window.

And Choma District Commissioner Sikaleya Gamela who flagged off the distribution thanked farmers for their patience during the system shift.

Earlier, Choma District Agricultural Coordinator Robert Tembo confirmed that the district has received 100 percent of seed and 60 percent of fertilizer.

He added that farmer cooperatives have already started collecting their inputs.

ZANIS reports that Choma District has 25 000 beneficiary small-scale farmers under the FISP.

Previous articleIt’s the PF Government that sold the Munyaule market people are protesting about-UPND

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government explains delay in FISP distribution in Choma

The government in Choma has flagged off the distribution of farming inputs under the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP)...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Minister Nzovu, German Ambassador, KAZA Secretariat confer on Transfrontier Conservation Area

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Hon. Eng. Collins Nzovu, MP, has held talks with the German Ambassador to Zambia, Ms. Anne Wagner-Mitchell,...
Read more

Government Suspends mining operations at Copa Investments in Chingola

General News Chief Editor - 6
Government has suspended mining operations at Copa Investments in Chingola district on the Copperbelt for breaching mining regulations. Speaking after a conducted inspection of the...
Read more

RDA laments the overloading of motor vehicles on the Zambian roads

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Road Development Agency (RDA) has lamented the overloading of motor vehicles on the Zambian roads. RDA Acting Director Communications and Corporate Affairs Anthony Mulowa...
Read more

Government Halts Campaign to have the Barotse Plains listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site

General News Chief Editor - 8
Government has with immediate effect halted the campaign to have the Barotse Plains listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in order to allow...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.