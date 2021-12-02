PF Lusaka Province Kennedy Kamba led Committee which was dissolved on Wednesday has obtained an injunction to stop what it termed as an illegal decision to dissolve the Committee.

Lusaka Province Vice Chairperson Simoson Sunge said the the committee has decided to act in such a manner because what happened was illegal.

He said acting Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa has no powers to dissolve the comitte whose mandate has not come to an end.

Mr Sunge said it imperative that things are put in place instead of letting the illegality to continue.

Mr Sunge said the injunction will restrain the acting Secretary General from acting an illegal fashion.

“All District officials in Lusaka you are here, and what we have said you have agreed, so we are now rushing to court to obtain an injunction,”he said.

Meanwhile, Acting Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda has called for unity in the party.

He said this is the time the party membership should unite for the it to fight come 2026.

Mr Kaunda said it is not the time for the party to start causing confusion.

He said it is important the Central Committee do not make any mistakes of causing confusion in the party.

“This is the time for us to be as one, let’s unite for us to go for the convention and elections in unity,”he said.