Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu and Fashion Sakala were on mid-week league duty for their respective British clubs.



=ENGLAND

-Brighton: Midfielder Mwepu was an unused sub in their 1-1 away draw against West Ham.

-Leicester City: Striker Patson came on in the 75th minute but was not on target in Leicester’s 2-2 away draw at Southampton.



=SCOTLAND

Rangers on Wednesday beat Hibernian 1-0 away in their league encounter to avenge their 3-1 Scottish League Cup semifinal defeat from November 21.

However, striker Fashion was an unused substitute in Wednesday’s away victory.