Chinsali Committee on Epidemic and preparedness in Muchinga Province has resolved to meet the clergy in all churches and traditional healers to discuss the health protocols and guidelines put in place to stem the further spread of the COVID-19.

ZANIS reports that the resolve was made during a meeting which was called to discuss strategies and modalities of sensitizing the residents on the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 held in the health boardroom.

During his closing remarks, Chairperson for the committee, Samson Muchemwa, who is also district commissioner for Chinsali, said the earlier the two stakeholders are engaged, the better for its members and clients to get vaccinated against COVID -19.

During the discussion, the house was told that church leaders are key stakeholders who command a big following and have influence on their congregants.

Meanwhile, District Health Promotions Officer, Margret Chishala complained that traditional healers have rocked the district and are misleading people that they have cure for COVID-19 a situation which is causing people to be resisting the vaccines.

“We have a challenge to meet the district target because people have opted to consult witch doctors who have publicized to the effect that have found cure for COVID-19 than vaccination,” she said.

Mrs Chishala explained that many people who received Astrazeneca dose 1 have not returned to get Dose 2 despite being called while others claim when called that is a wrong number.

She added public awareness is being held on radio station lobbying for people to get vaccinated but that such efforts seem to be in vain.

She also disclosed that the trending situation on the vaccines is that Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been accepted due to it having only one injection compared to Astrazeneca which has two doses

In response, Chinsali District Administrative Officer, Brenda Silwembe appealed to the District Commissioner to help the district by intervening with issue of traditional healers who are misleading the people that they have found the cure for COVID-19.

A check by ZANIS in Kabuta, Choshi,and Makoba found advertisements displayed by various traditional healers claiming to have come from Luapula, claiming to cure COVID-19.