UPND Lusaka province youth chairperson Mr. Anderson Banda said in 100 days, UPND New Dawn government has achieved what couldn’t have been achieved by regimes and gave examples of peace which has returned to the country since the day UPND formed government.

Mr Banda said without peace, freedoms and conducive environment, nothing can be achieved. He added that the current conducive environment is favourable for investor confidence to invest in the country and that even small business owners are enjoying doing business without any disturbances.

Mr Banda said the country was on auto pilot without proper direction and that the country’s economy was under ICU which needs alot of work to get back to it’s normal operation.

Asked on whether UPND government will deliver according to it’s campaign promises, Mr said the current regime has individuals who don’t believe in politics of lies and propaganda and under 5 year mandate UPND will deliver according to it’s campaign promises.

The UPND Lusaka province youth chairperson Mr Anderson Banda was speaking this when he featured on Muvi TV this evening entitled ranking UPND Government in it’s 100 days in power.

Mr Banda reminded the youths of Zambia that UPND Government is indebted to the support they demonstrated on the 12th, August, 2021 by voting for UPND and that 2022 they will be able to harvest. Mr. Banda said by creating an enabling environment, it has created a good platform for more to come based on Public and private partnership.

On Borrowing, Mr Banda said unlike PF which use to borrow for consumption, UPND government is and will borrow for investment in order to grow the economy of the country.

On why no arrest has been made over the claimed corruption under the PF Government, Mr Banda said UPND government respects the law and human rights, hence they will not arrest before investigating and that currently alot is happening and Zambians will soon see the results. He said unlike before were people were being arrested before investigating them, the new Dawn government is gathering credible evidence before making any arrest but that those who will be found wanting should not bring tribal complaint because they were doing wrong things without helping their so-called tribes.

Mr Banda thanked the Republican president HH for restoring order in the country immediately he resumed the office