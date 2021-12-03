9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 3, 2021
Control media propaganda, Kampyongo advises UPND Government

By Chief Editor
Government has been advised to use state apparatus to disseminate accurate information to the public and avoid uncontrolled propaganda particularly on social media.

The advice follows social media speculation that President Hakainde Hichilema was expected to address the national assembly today when in fact not.

Shiwangandu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo, raised the issue during his contribution on the debate to the Supply committee on the budget for the office of the President, state house and Head 01 in parliament today.

Mr Kampyongo said some members of Parliament today have received calls asking whether the President will make an address in parliament.

“Your Honour the Vice President, one other concern is how the advisers are managing the aspect of propaganda. Am sure all of us here have been reached today with propaganda circulating that the Head of State was going to be in Parliament to address the House and these are things that need to be managed and dealt with” he said

Previous articleMiners at Non-Ferrous Company Africa Mining raise concerns over poor ventilation underground

