Economy
Updated:

UPND Administration to launch empowerment funds for small businesses

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Copperbelt Province Minister ELISHA MATAMBO says the UPND Administration will give empowerment funds to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises regardless of their political affiliation.

Mr. MATAMBO says the empowering of SMEs will not be channeled towards one political party like it used to be in the previous Government where cadres were the only ones benefiting from the empowerment programs.

The minister further notes that this is why the New Dawn Government has seen it prudent by creating the new Ministry of SMEs so that their issues can be critically looked into.

He says Government is keen to providing initiatives so that the constraints faced by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises can be resolved for their businesses to thrive.

Mr. MATAMBO was speaking in a speech read on his behalf by Copperbelt Deputy Permanent Secretary DANIEL KAMENGA.

This was during the official opening of the Global entrepreneurship week in Luanshya District held under the theme: District economic Transformation through Innovation, Collaborations and Strategic Partnership.

And Luanshya District Commissioner ONCEMEN GONOMO said SMEs have the potential to contribute to the national food basket hence their efforts should be recognized.

Meanwhile Global entrepreneurship Country representative EDWIN ZULU thanked Government for creating the new Ministry of Micro Small and Medium enterprise.

