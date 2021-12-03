ZESCO Limited Board of Directors with the approval of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has appointed Engineer Victor B. Mapani as the Managing Director of ZESCO Limited with immediate effect.

According to a statement issued by Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Head of Corporate Communication Namakau Mukelabai, Mapani has extensive experience in the energy sector having worked in various power utilities and quasi government institutions in Zambia and abroad.

Ms Mukelabai said the IDC and the ZESCO Board are confident Eng. Mapani will execute his role diligently and undertake key reforms that will make ZESCO a profitable enterprise.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors of ZESCO has terminated the contract of ZESCO Limited Managing Director, Mr. Victor Mundende with immediate effect.

The Board of Directors has since thanked Mr Mundende for his services and wished him well in his future endeavors.