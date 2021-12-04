The Anti Corruption Commission has arrested Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) Managing Director Samuel Mulenga Bwalya for Abuse of Authority of Office involving K781 thousand.

Bwalya aged 51, of House no. 28, Sugar Street in New Avondale, Lusaka, has been charged with 12 Counts of Abuse of Authority of Office contrary to Section 21 (1) (a) as read with Section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe has confirmed the development in a statement today.

Ms. Chibwe said details of the offence are that on multiple occasions between 1st May 2020 and 30th July 2021, Bwalya whilst working as a public officer in his capacity as Managing Director for the named bank arbitrarily directed the payments of school fees for his children abroad using public funds.

“Bwalya, using public funds, made 12 separate payments of £15, 980, equivalent to K417, 900.97; R106, 324, equivalent to K132, 435.09; and R90, 205, equivalent to K130, 709.94,” Chibwe disclosed.

“Other payments were R35, 160.61 equivalent to K39, 028.28; K10, 540, K9, 000; K8, 111.50; K8, 420; K6, 980; K6, 840; K6, 560; and K4, 670.”

She said the funds were paid to different schools in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Zambia.

Chibwe said Bwalya has since been released on bond and will appear in Court soon