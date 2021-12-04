9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 4, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Ghana Hold Zambia in FIFA U20 Women’s WC Qualifier

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Ghana Hold Zambia in FIFA U20 Women's WC Qualifier
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia on Saturday battled to a goalless draw against Ghana at home in Lusaka in the first leg match of the third qualifying round for the Costa Rica 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women World Cup.

Both sides missed some fair chances to starve fans of goals at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Zambia coach Charles Haalubono paraded dependable players among them captain Evarine Katongo, Enelesi Phiri and Agness Phiri among others.

The return leg will be in Accra, Ghana on December 18.

The young Shepolopolo advanced to the third after eliminating Malawi 8-1 on aggregate last October while Ghana had a walkover after Mauritania withdrew from the qualifiers.

Only two representatives from Africa will be at the Costa Rica FIFA World Cup.

Previous articleACC arrests DBZ Managing Director for using Public Funds to pay for his Children School Fees

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Ghana Hold Zambia in FIFA U20 Women’s WC Qualifier

Zambia on Saturday battled to a goalless draw against Ghana at home in Lusaka in the first leg match...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkana Host Nemesis Forest Rangers

Sports sports - 0
Nkana and Forest Rangers will renew their old rivalry when they clash in Saturday’s FAZ Super Division match at Nkana Stadium in Wusakile, Kitwe. The...
Read more

Young Shepolopolo Host Ghana in FIFA U20 WC Qualifier

Sports sports - 3
Zambia on Saturday continues to fight for a place at the Costa Rica 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women World Cup when they host Ghana in...
Read more

DIV 1 NEWS: George Kapembwa Is New Jumulo Coach

Sports sports - 0
FAZ National Division 1 club Jumulo FC have appointed George Kapembwa as new head coach. Jumulo have not had a permanent head coach since Linos...
Read more

MID-WEEK PRO’ HIT LIST: Patson & Co On The Road

Sports sports - 2
Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu and Fashion Sakala were on mid-week league duty for their respective British clubs.   =ENGLAND -Brighton: Midfielder Mwepu was an unused sub in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.