Zambia on Saturday battled to a goalless draw against Ghana at home in Lusaka in the first leg match of the third qualifying round for the Costa Rica 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women World Cup.

Both sides missed some fair chances to starve fans of goals at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Zambia coach Charles Haalubono paraded dependable players among them captain Evarine Katongo, Enelesi Phiri and Agness Phiri among others.

The return leg will be in Accra, Ghana on December 18.

The young Shepolopolo advanced to the third after eliminating Malawi 8-1 on aggregate last October while Ghana had a walkover after Mauritania withdrew from the qualifiers.

Only two representatives from Africa will be at the Costa Rica FIFA World Cup.